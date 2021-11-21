2,801 Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000.

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

