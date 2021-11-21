2,865 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of VCEB opened at $73.68 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15.

