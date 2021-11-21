3,500 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.56.

Shares of ZM opened at $251.30 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.16 and a 12 month high of $486.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

