391,418 Shares in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391,418 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $97.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.79. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,105.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

