$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to report sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 417,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

