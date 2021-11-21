4,306 Shares in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIS opened at $78.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30.

