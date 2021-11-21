$431.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report sales of $431.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,829.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,818.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,868.49. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total value of $817,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,726 shares of company stock worth $5,393,942. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.