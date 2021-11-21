4,639 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

