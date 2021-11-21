48,325 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,325 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,134 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFGC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

