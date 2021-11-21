5,775 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.