$590.03 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post sales of $590.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,059%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $803.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,171,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,398,904. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 104,502 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

