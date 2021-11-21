$63.71 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post $63.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.83 million and the lowest is $52.30 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17,118.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $145.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $365.34 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $711,399.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,348 shares of company stock worth $3,451,961 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360,682 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217,682 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

