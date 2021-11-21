$64.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $64.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.14 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $258.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.16 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $186,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $940.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

