$64.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $64.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.14 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $258.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.16 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $186,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $940.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

