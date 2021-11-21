6,591 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

AGR stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

