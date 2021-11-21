$689.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post $689.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $683.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $695.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $684.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,683. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

