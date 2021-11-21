$83.55 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.19 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 87,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,510. The company has a market cap of $811.16 million, a PE ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

