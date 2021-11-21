$90.25 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce $90.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.90 million and the highest is $90.59 million. DZS reported sales of $88.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $342.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DZS.
DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DZS by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DZS by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $382.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
