94,381 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gannett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 119.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gannett by 223.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

