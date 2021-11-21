Aaron I. Davis Sells 30,000 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 30,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $1.83 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

