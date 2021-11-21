Aaron Tachibana Sells 1,253 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $21,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40.

PSNL stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Personalis by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

