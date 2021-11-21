AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

ABBV stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

