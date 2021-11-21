Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 135,168 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$19.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.59 million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

