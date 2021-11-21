AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 10,327.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in AC Immune by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ACIU opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.