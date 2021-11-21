Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.52

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and traded as low as $33.23. Accor shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 561 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

Accor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

