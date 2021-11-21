Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.69 on Friday. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

