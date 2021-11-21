Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

