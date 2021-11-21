Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.