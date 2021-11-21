Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

