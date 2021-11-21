Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

