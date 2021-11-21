Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $286.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average of $278.88.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

