Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,264 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 9.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $79,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $83.23 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.