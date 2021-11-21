Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

