adbank One Day Volume Reaches $107,527.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. adbank has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $107,527.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00219438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

