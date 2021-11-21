Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.68. The company has a market cap of £400.82 million and a PE ratio of -25.33. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33).

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

