Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,421 shares of company stock worth $94,172,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

