AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AECOM reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings grew 35% year over year and net service revenues or NSR grew 6% for the quarter. This marked the third consecutive quarter of accelerating organic NSR growth. Adjusted operating margin expanded 210 basis points or bps, reflecting its continuous focus on delivering industry-leading margins, and unlocking capital to invest in growth as well as innovation. This improved profitability, thereby enabling accelerated investments in organic growth and expanded digital capabilities through Digital AECOM. Furthermore, a solid backlog reflects strong visibility for growth. Shares of AECOM have outperformed the industry year to date. Yet, cyclical nature of the business, and uncertain political and economic conditions are riks.”

ACM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

NYSE:ACM opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AECOM by 473.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

