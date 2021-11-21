Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives $158.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ANNSF stock traded down $6.60 on Thursday, hitting $151.30. 1,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average of $165.83.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

