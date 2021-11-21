AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $50,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $336,180.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,791 shares of company stock worth $601,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroCentury during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AeroCentury during the third quarter valued at $140,000.

ACY traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 36,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.47. AeroCentury has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $66.71.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

