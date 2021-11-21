Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 75.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 685,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 383,030 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 261,057 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $24.83 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $866.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

