Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 1,047,468 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,796,000 after buying an additional 1,001,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 54.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,373,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 836,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.