Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Alimentation Couche-Tard to post earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.47 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.