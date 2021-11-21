Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on Y. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany stock opened at $676.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $563.47 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

