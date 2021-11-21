Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 321.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.65 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

