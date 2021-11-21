Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.72 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

