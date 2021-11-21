Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $678.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.84 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

