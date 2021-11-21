Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,932 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PPL by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PPL by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.