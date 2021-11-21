Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

GS stock opened at $387.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.63 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.86 and its 200 day moving average is $387.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

