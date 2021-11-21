AllianceBlock Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $196.45 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00236648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

