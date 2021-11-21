Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut Allstate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.38.

NYSE ALL opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Allstate has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

