Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,288 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 4,366 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $49,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,791 shares of company stock worth $907,261 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.